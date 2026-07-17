Jensen International unveils Interceptor GTX track only prototype for feedback
Auto
Jensen International Automotive just announced the return of its classic Interceptor, now as the Interceptor GTX, a track-only supercar.
This prototype skips road rules so fans can get hands-on early, and their feedback could help shape future road-legal models if Jensen follows through.
Aluminum chassis with supercharged V8
The GTX is built for performance, featuring a lightweight aluminum chassis and body, plus a supercharged V8 up front.
Jensen is all about that old-school driving feel, so some expect a manual gearbox and an analog experience.
Letting customers test these prototypes on the track could mean their input will directly influence how Jensen's next cars are designed and engineered.