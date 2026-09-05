Jensen's Interceptor GTX is a stylish V8 grand tourer
What's the story
Jensen International Automotive has unveiled the Interceptor GTX, a modern track-focused version of the classic Interceptor grand tourer from the 1960s and '70s. The new model features a supercharged 6.8-liter V8 engine that produces an impressive 960hp. It transmits power to the rear wheels through a six-speed sequential transaxle. The GTX will be followed by road-legal variants, namely Interceptor GT and GTR models.
Engine details
The supercharged V8 engine can rev up to 7,000rpm
The Interceptor GTX's V8 engine is based on a General Motors LT-series unit, but has been extensively reworked by Texas-based Late Model Engines.
The company says that less than 20% of the original GM components remain in this heavily modified version.
The 6.8-liter engine can rev up to 7,000rpm and features a 2.7-liter Roots-type supercharger with electronic boost control for quick throttle response and linear power delivery.
Performance specs
The 6-speed sequential gearbox comes with straight-cut dog gears
The power from the V8 engine is sent to the rear transaxle via a carbon-fiber driveshaft inside a steel torque tube.
The six-speed sequential gearbox from Samsonas Motorsport comes with straight-cut dog gears, allowing drivers to shift using either paddles mounted on the steering column or a lever on the transmission tunnel.
Jensen International has revealed that future road-going Interceptors could feature either an H-pattern manual or automatic transmission.
Design
The design pays homage to the classic grand tourer
The Interceptor GTX's design pays homage to its predecessor while not being an exact replica.
It has a long hood and fastback roofline, with crisp lines handcrafted from aluminum by British specialists Coventry Metalcraft.
The front end is reminiscent of the Chevrolet Camaro, but with a more luxurious touch.
Aerodynamics are key on the GTX, with features like a large splitter below a trapezoidal intake and fins at both ends of distinctive side skirts.
Interior
It has an FIA-approved roll cage and 6-point harnesses
The cabin of the Interceptor GTX is race-inspired, complete with a bespoke FIA-approved roll cage, Tillett carbon-fiber seats, six-point harnesses, and a fire-extinguisher system.
Despite its minimalist approach, Jensen International has added Alcantara-wrapped padding with orange stitching for some comfort.
The company has also announced plans for street-legal versions of this model in the future: an Interceptor GTR (roadgoing variant) and a more luxury-focused Interceptor GT.