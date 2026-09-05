Jensen's Interceptor GTX is a stylish V8 grand tourer

The Interceptor GTX's V8 engine is based on a General Motors LT-series unit, but has been extensively reworked by Texas-based Late Model Engines.

The company says that less than 20% of the original GM components remain in this heavily modified version.

The 6.8-liter engine can rev up to 7,000rpm and features a 2.7-liter Roots-type supercharger with electronic boost control for quick throttle response and linear power delivery.