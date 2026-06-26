JR Hildebrand sets Pikes Peak production car record in ZR1X
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At this year's Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, the 2027 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X, driven by JR Hildebrand, set a new record for production cars with a time of 9 minutes, 30.104 seconds.
That's over 23 seconds faster than the previous record held by David Donner, and it even topped all of David Donner's earlier benchmarks on the mountain.
Nearly stock ZR1X with safety upgrades
What's cool is that Hildebrand's Corvette ZR1X was nearly stock, just some required safety upgrades like a roll cage and harness, plus its Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires and carbon wheels.
The Pikes Peak race itself is famous for its tough course (now fully paved), drawing racers from around the world.