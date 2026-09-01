JSW MG Motor India posts 14% sales boost to 7,508

The Hector Tomahawk is available as an electric vehicle (EV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV). EV deliveries start this September, while PHEV test drives and deliveries roll out in November.

Prices kick off at ₹13.99 lakh for the EV (with battery rental), or ₹19.49 lakh if you want to buy outright; PHEV starts at ₹21.79 lakh with rental or ₹25.69 lakh outright.

Bookings are open online and at dealerships nationwide.