JSW MG Motor India posts 14% sales boost to 7,508
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JSW MG Motor India just posted a 14% sales boost, reaching 7,508 units last month.
The surge comes from strong demand for both regular and new energy cars, plus the launch of the MG Hector Tomahawk SUV, India's first SUV based on the ADAPT platform.
Hector Tomahawk prices from ₹13.99L
The Hector Tomahawk is available as an electric vehicle (EV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV). EV deliveries start this September, while PHEV test drives and deliveries roll out in November.
Prices kick off at ₹13.99 lakh for the EV (with battery rental), or ₹19.49 lakh if you want to buy outright; PHEV starts at ₹21.79 lakh with rental or ₹25.69 lakh outright.
Bookings are open online and at dealerships nationwide.