JSW Motors to launch plug-in hybrid SUV in June

JSW Motors, the automotive arm of billionaire Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group, is gearing up to enter India's passenger vehicle market with a plug-in electric hybrid (PHEV) SUV. The vehicle is expected to be launched in June this year at an estimated price of ₹45 lakh. This will put the homegrown brand in direct competition with luxury carmakers like BMW and Mercedes-Benz .

Manufacturing details SUV production to begin at new facility in Maharashtra The upcoming PHEV SUV will be manufactured at JSW Motors' new plant in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangabad), Maharashtra. The company's CEO Ranjan Nayak said, "JSW Motors will make its debut in the passenger vehicle segment with a hybrid model later in the year 2026." He added that their planned facility would play a key role in this endeavor.

Strategic alliances Potential partnership with international automotive companies JSW has been in talks with several international auto manufacturers for a possible partnership. According to sources, the deal is in its final stages and could be signed in the coming weeks. The collaboration would focus on under-tapped clean energy segments such as electric vehicles, hybrids, and range-extended electric vehicles (REEVs).

Market approach JSW's retail and distribution strategy Nayak said they are "evaluating technology partnerships with multiple potential global partners" and making progress on their retail and distribution strategy. The first dealership is expected to open closer to the product launch. However, he added that it would be too early to comment on specific details around partnerships, investments or product specifications at this stage.