Kawasaki cuts Versys-X 300 prices in April with ₹46k accessories
Kawasaki is offering limited-time discounts on the Versys-X 300 this April.
The 2025 model gets a ₹30,000 price cut (now ₹3.19 lakh), while the 2026 version is down by ₹20,000 (now ₹3.29 lakh).
On top of that, buyers can score accessories worth up to ₹46,000 (think panniers or a center stand) if they grab the deal before it's gone.
Versys-X 300 keeps practical touring setup
The Versys-X 300 keeps its tried-and-true setup: a 296 cc liquid-cooled twin engine with 39hp of power and a six-speed gearbox for smooth rides.
It's built for comfort and stability with telescopic front forks and Uni-Trak monoshock at the rear.
Braking comes from disk brakes at both ends, plus there's plenty of ground clearance and a roomy 17-liter fuel tank, handy for longer trips.
These offers are only around while stocks last, so if you're thinking about it, don't wait too long!