Kawasaki cuts Versys-X 300 prices in April with ₹46k accessories

Versys-X 300 keeps practical touring setup

The Versys-X 300 keeps its tried-and-true setup: a 296 cc liquid-cooled twin engine with 39hp of power and a six-speed gearbox for smooth rides.

It's built for comfort and stability with telescopic front forks and Uni-Trak monoshock at the rear.

Braking comes from disk brakes at both ends, plus there's plenty of ground clearance and a roomy 17-liter fuel tank, handy for longer trips.

These offers are only around while stocks last, so if you're thinking about it, don't wait too long!