Kawasaki launches 2027 Ninja 500 priced at ₹5.76L in India

The standout change is the fresh color scheme, but classic features like the sleek tail section, twin LED headlamps, and side-mounted exhaust stick around.

The bike packs a 451cc parallel-twin engine with 45hp power, a six-speed gearbox, and an Assist and Slipper Clutch for smooth shifting.

Built on a lightweight frame with dual-channel ABS brakes and a smartphone-ready LCD console, it keeps things modern without losing its familiar vibe.