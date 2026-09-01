Kawasaki launches 2027 Ninja 500 priced at ₹5.76L in India
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Kawasaki just rolled out the 2027 Ninja 500 in India, priced at ₹5.76 lakh (ex-showroom).
It's rocking a bold lime green look with white and blue graphics, and deliveries are set to begin soon.
Ninja 500: 451cc parallel-twin, 45hp, 6-speed
The standout change is the fresh color scheme, but classic features like the sleek tail section, twin LED headlamps, and side-mounted exhaust stick around.
The bike packs a 451cc parallel-twin engine with 45hp power, a six-speed gearbox, and an Assist and Slipper Clutch for smooth shifting.
Built on a lightweight frame with dual-channel ABS brakes and a smartphone-ready LCD console, it keeps things modern without losing its familiar vibe.