This Kawasaki bike is now cheaper by ₹3L

Kawasaki has announced a massive discount of ₹2.89 lakh on its popular Ninja ZX-10R superbike in India. The offer is valid until April 30, 2026. This isn't the first time the company has offered such a deal; a similar promotion was introduced in March 2026 and now extended for this month too. The move makes the high-performance motorcycle a more attractive proposition than earlier.

Discount impact Price of Ninja ZX-10R reduced to ₹18L With the new discount, the ex-showroom price of Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R has been reduced to ₹17.90 lakh from its original price tag of ₹20.79 lakh. However, it's important to note that the insurance and registration costs will still be calculated on the pre-discount ex-showroom rate. This means that while you save a lot on the bike's purchase, you may have to shell out more for other expenses like riding gear or motorcycle upgrades.

Performance No mechanical changes made The Ninja ZX-10R has been one of the more affordable superbikes in India, especially after these discounts. However, apart from the price cut, there are no mechanical changes on the bike. It is still powered by a 998cc, E20-compliant inline-four engine that churns out an impressive 202hp (with RAM Air intake) and torque of 112Nm.

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