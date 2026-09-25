Kerala EV owners frustrated by wide private charging price disparities
Electric vehicle (EV) owners in Kerala are frustrated with big price differences at private charging stations.
Some pay up to ₹25 per kWh during peak hours, while others get much cheaper rates.
This messes with the whole point of saving money by going electric.
As Badusha Siddique from Kozhikode puts it, a uniform pricing system would help keep EVs affordable for everyone.
Multiple apps needed, Malabar stations cramped
It's not just about the money: charging an EV in Kerala can be a headache. Users juggle multiple apps for different stations, which gets old fast.
Reneesh Joseph, an EV owner from Changaramkulam, says, "With UPI-based payment facilities already widely available, users should not be required to maintain multiple applications and wallets merely to charge their vehicles."
Plus, as P.V. Rafeeq, an electric car owner from Eranhipalam, points out, some recently opened stations in the Malabar region have limited space for vehicles to maneuver and park while charging.
Idukki user urges platform, operators defend
With all these issues piling up, S. Muhseena, an EV user from Idukki, thinks it's time for the government to step in and run a common, government-monitored platform for public chargers if direct digital payment options are not provided.
Meanwhile, station operators say their prices follow the rules and hope more competition will eventually even things out.