Kia India registers best-ever February sales, sells over 27,600 units

Kia has registered its best-ever February sales since entering the Indian market. The company sold a whopping 27,610 units last month, marking a massive 10.3% jump from the 25,026 units sold in February 2025. This is also the second consecutive month of double-digit growth for the automaker. The stellar performance can be attributed to strong demand across Kia's SUV and MPV range.

Popular models The new Seltos and Sonet continue to drive sales Kia's new Seltos has been a major contributor to the company's sales growth. The model has received rave reviews for its refreshed design, improved safety features, and advanced technology suite. Meanwhile, the Sonet continues to be a key player in the compact SUV segment with its feature-rich offering and value proposition.

Family mobility Carens, Clavis, and EV have also contributed to sales growth In the family mobility segment, the Carens Clavis has made a strong impression with its focus on space, comfort, and practicality. The Clavis EV has also gained steady traction among buyers looking for a simple and accessible electric mobility experience. At the premium end of the spectrum, Kia's Carnival continues to strengthen its presence in the luxury MPV segment.

Information Kia credits its growth to balanced product strategy Kia credits its growth to a balanced product strategy that combines progressive design, advanced safety technologies like ADAS, connected car features, and premium ownership experience. The company's mass-premium positioning has helped it align offerings with changing customer aspirations, including the gradual shift toward electric mobility.

