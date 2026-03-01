Kia India registers best-ever February sales, sells over 27,600 units
What's the story
Kia has registered its best-ever February sales since entering the Indian market. The company sold a whopping 27,610 units last month, marking a massive 10.3% jump from the 25,026 units sold in February 2025. This is also the second consecutive month of double-digit growth for the automaker. The stellar performance can be attributed to strong demand across Kia's SUV and MPV range.
Popular models
The new Seltos and Sonet continue to drive sales
Kia's new Seltos has been a major contributor to the company's sales growth. The model has received rave reviews for its refreshed design, improved safety features, and advanced technology suite. Meanwhile, the Sonet continues to be a key player in the compact SUV segment with its feature-rich offering and value proposition.
Family mobility
Carens, Clavis, and EV have also contributed to sales growth
In the family mobility segment, the Carens Clavis has made a strong impression with its focus on space, comfort, and practicality. The Clavis EV has also gained steady traction among buyers looking for a simple and accessible electric mobility experience. At the premium end of the spectrum, Kia's Carnival continues to strengthen its presence in the luxury MPV segment.
Information
Kia credits its growth to balanced product strategy
Kia credits its growth to a balanced product strategy that combines progressive design, advanced safety technologies like ADAS, connected car features, and premium ownership experience. The company's mass-premium positioning has helped it align offerings with changing customer aspirations, including the gradual shift toward electric mobility.
Network expansion
Expanding network and digital initiatives
Kia's expanding network has also played a crucial role in its growth. The company now has 849 touchpoints across 382 cities in India, including 122 Certified Pre-Owned outlets. These outlets are aimed at bringing transparency and convenience to vehicle transactions. The company is also investing in digital platforms and customer engagement initiatives to further enhance the ownership experience for its customers.