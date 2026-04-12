Kia India expected to launch 2nd-generation Sonet in 2027
Kia India is expected to launch the second-generation Sonet in 2027, with a fresh design and more space in the back.
Built on the new K1 platform, it will pack smart features like over-the-air updates and remote diagnostics, so your car stays up to date without trips to the service center.
Sonet could get Level 2 ADAS
The upcoming Sonet could get upgraded 12.3-inch driver and infotainment displays, plus improved safety thanks to Level 2 ADAS technology using cameras and radar.
Kia is also using extra-strong steel for added protection.
Expect current engine options to stick around for now, but there is a hybrid version in the works for sometime in 2028 or 2029.
Production is set at about 85,000 units a year as Kia aims to take on rivals like Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza.