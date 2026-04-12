Kia India expected to launch 2nd-generation Sonet in 2027

Sonet could get Level 2 ADAS

The upcoming Sonet could get upgraded 12.3-inch driver and infotainment displays, plus improved safety thanks to Level 2 ADAS technology using cameras and radar.

Kia is also using extra-strong steel for added protection.

Expect current engine options to stick around for now, but there is a hybrid version in the works for sometime in 2028 or 2029.

Production is set at about 85,000 units a year as Kia aims to take on rivals like Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza.