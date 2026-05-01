Kia India posts 16% April sales rise to 27,286 cars

Seltos, Sonet cross 10,000 monthly sales

Both the Seltos and Sonet crossed the 10,000 monthly sales mark, showing just how popular these models have become.

Kia's Senior Vice President Atul Sood credited the new Seltos for keeping excitement high and said Sonet and Carens helped strengthen Kia's presence.

The company has now sold over 1.5 million cars in India in seven years, expanded after-sales service to 500 workshops nationwide, with an overall network of 891 touchpoints across 396 cities, and seen year-to-date sales climb by 13%.