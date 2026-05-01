Kia India posts 16% April sales rise to 27,286 cars
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Kia India just had a big month, selling 27,286 cars in April 2026, a solid 16% boost from last year.
The refreshed Seltos SUV led the charge, while the Sonet and Carens also stayed in high demand.
Seltos, Sonet cross 10,000 monthly sales
Both the Seltos and Sonet crossed the 10,000 monthly sales mark, showing just how popular these models have become.
Kia's Senior Vice President Atul Sood credited the new Seltos for keeping excitement high and said Sonet and Carens helped strengthen Kia's presence.
The company has now sold over 1.5 million cars in India in seven years, expanded after-sales service to 500 workshops nationwide, with an overall network of 891 touchpoints across 396 cities, and seen year-to-date sales climb by 13%.