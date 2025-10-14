Next Article
Kia offers discounts of up to ₹1.5 lakh on SUVs
Kia India is rolling out festive discounts of up to ₹1.5 lakh on select SUVs and MPVs, making it a good time for anyone eyeing a new ride.
These deals are available until October 31, 2025. The recent GST 2.0 changes have also made prices more affordable this season.
Discounts are available on all models except EV6
The Sonet gets an ₹85,000 discount (starting at ₹7.3 lakh), while the Syros and Seltos come with savings of up to ₹1.19 lakh and ₹1.36 lakh respectively.
The Carens MPV offers ₹55,000 off, and the Carnival tops the list with a massive ₹1.5 lakh discount.
If you're interested, check with your local dealer soon—these offers last only while stocks do!