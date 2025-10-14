Kia offers discounts of up to ₹1.5 lakh on SUVs

Discounts are available on all models except EV6

The Sonet gets an ₹85,000 discount (starting at ₹7.3 lakh), while the Syros and Seltos come with savings of up to ₹1.19 lakh and ₹1.36 lakh respectively.

The Carens MPV offers ₹55,000 off, and the Carnival tops the list with a massive ₹1.5 lakh discount.

If you're interested, check with your local dealer soon—these offers last only while stocks do!