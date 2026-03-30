Kia Seltos earns 5-star Bharat NCAP rating for occupant safety
The Kia Seltos just scored a five-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP, making it one of the safest SUVs around right now.
Both the HTE (O) and GTX diesel automatic variants were tested, and the Seltos nearly maxed out its scores for adult (31.7/32) and child (45/49) occupant protection, pretty reassuring if you're thinking about family drives or road trips with friends.
Seltos includes safety aids, strong sales
Every Seltos comes with multiple airbags, seatbelt pretensioners, electronic stability control, ISOFIX mounts are available on the rear outboard seats, and pedestrian protection systems are included among the additional safety aids, even though knee airbags aren't included.
Since the launch of the updated model in January 2026, it's been selling strong with over 10,000 units moving each month, a sign that buyers are definitely noticing those safety upgrades.