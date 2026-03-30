Kia Seltos earns 5-star Bharat NCAP rating for occupant safety

Seltos includes safety aids, strong sales

Every Seltos comes with multiple airbags, seatbelt pretensioners, electronic stability control, ISOFIX mounts are available on the rear outboard seats, and pedestrian protection systems are included among the additional safety aids, even though knee airbags aren't included.

Since the launch of the updated model in January 2026, it's been selling strong with over 10,000 units moving each month, a sign that buyers are definitely noticing those safety upgrades.