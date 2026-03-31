Kia Seltos edges Tata Sierra in Bharat NCAP safety tests

Kia Seltos perfect 18-month dummy score

The Seltos scored a bit higher for adult protection, offering better chest safety during frontal crashes, and also did better in child occupant tests, even getting a perfect score with the 18-month dummy.

Both SUVs come packed with six airbags and level-2 ADAS features, but these small advantages make the Seltos especially appealing if top-notch safety is your thing.