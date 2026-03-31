Kia Seltos edges Tata Sierra in Bharat NCAP safety tests
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Both the Kia Seltos and Tata Sierra scored five stars in Bharat NCAP's latest safety tests, making them solid picks for anyone who cares about safety.
But if you're looking for that little extra peace of mind, the Seltos just pulls ahead with slightly better results in key crash tests.
Kia Seltos perfect 18-month dummy score
The Seltos scored a bit higher for adult protection, offering better chest safety during frontal crashes, and also did better in child occupant tests, even getting a perfect score with the 18-month dummy.
Both SUVs come packed with six airbags and level-2 ADAS features, but these small advantages make the Seltos especially appealing if top-notch safety is your thing.