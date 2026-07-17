Kia Sorento to debut in India October 2026, expected ₹40L-₹50L
Kia's Sorento SUV is getting ready for its big debut in India, and some dealers have already started taking unofficial prebookings.
Set to launch in October 2026 after the Syros EV, this three-row flagship will be locally assembled and is expected to be priced between ₹40 lakh and ₹50 lakh.
Strong hybrid and premium features
The Sorento is likely to pack a 1.6-liter strong-hybrid turbo-petrol engine with a six-speed automatic, plus rare seating options for five, six, or seven people.
You'll spot Kia's bold "Opposites United" design with its signature Tiger Nose grille and stylish dual-tone 19-inch alloy wheels.
Inside, expect dual 12.3-inch displays, Level 2 ADAS tech, and a panoramic sunroof, features that put it right up against rivals like the Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tayron for anyone eyeing a premium hybrid SUV.