Kia unveils its entry-level EV with rugged styling, GT-Line trim
What's the story
Kia has unveiled its latest electric vehicle (EV), the EV2, at the 2026 Brussels Motor Show. The new model is Kia's sixth to be built on a dedicated electric platform and comes with a unique boxy design that sets it apart from other sleek crossovers in the market. The company also offers a GT-Line trim for sportier styling right from the start.
Design details
Dsign and interior features
The EV2 sports a futuristic design with split vertical headlights and taillights integrated into the lower corners of the body. The interior, however, isn't all sci-fi. It still has physical buttons for climate control and other essential functions, along with a manual roller for volume control and air-vent adjustments. The dashboard features three screens: a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, another 12.3-inch touchscreen, and a 5.3-inch panel for climate controls.
Tech specs
Tech and seating options
The EV2 comes with wireless smartphone charging, 100-watt USB-C ports, a Harman Kardon sound system, over-the-air updates, and even a Pet Mode. It also offers two or three-seat configurations at the back and decent cargo space for such a small vehicle. The four-seat model offers up to 14.2 cubic feet of storage behind the rear seats when fully pushed forward while the five-seat version offers slightly less.
Performance specs
Performance and battery
The EV2 is built on the E-GMP platform that underpins many of Hyundai's and Kia's electric cars. It comes with two battery options: a base 42.2-kWh pack with a WLTP range of up to 317km and a larger 61-kWh battery that extends the range to 447km on a single charge. All models are front-wheel drive, but power output varies by battery size.
Production info
Charging and production details
The EV2 supports V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) to power appliances such as a toaster and other devices. It also has bidirectional charging capabilities for V2G (Vehicle-to-Grid), allowing owners to feed energy back into the grid. Kia will manufacture the EV2 at its Zilina factory in Slovakia, where the EV4 is also assembled. The standard-range model will go into production in Q1 2026 while the larger-battery version will be produced later that year along with the GT-Line variant.