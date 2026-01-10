Kia unveils its entry-level EV with rugged styling, GT-Line trim

Kia has unveiled its latest electric vehicle (EV), the EV2, at the 2026 Brussels Motor Show. The new model is Kia's sixth to be built on a dedicated electric platform and comes with a unique boxy design that sets it apart from other sleek crossovers in the market. The company also offers a GT-Line trim for sportier styling right from the start.

Design details Dsign and interior features The EV2 sports a futuristic design with split vertical headlights and taillights integrated into the lower corners of the body. The interior, however, isn't all sci-fi. It still has physical buttons for climate control and other essential functions, along with a manual roller for volume control and air-vent adjustments. The dashboard features three screens: a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, another 12.3-inch touchscreen, and a 5.3-inch panel for climate controls.

Tech specs Tech and seating options The EV2 comes with wireless smartphone charging, 100-watt USB-C ports, a Harman Kardon sound system, over-the-air updates, and even a Pet Mode. It also offers two or three-seat configurations at the back and decent cargo space for such a small vehicle. The four-seat model offers up to 14.2 cubic feet of storage behind the rear seats when fully pushed forward while the five-seat version offers slightly less.

Performance specs Performance and battery The EV2 is built on the E-GMP platform that underpins many of Hyundai's and Kia's electric cars. It comes with two battery options: a base 42.2-kWh pack with a WLTP range of up to 317km and a larger 61-kWh battery that extends the range to 447km on a single charge. All models are front-wheel drive, but power output varies by battery size.