Kia unveils Syros EV with segment-leading 526km range
What's the story
Kia has officially unveiled the electric version of its popular Syros compact SUV. The new model is the company's second mass-market EV after the Carens Clavis EV. Bookings for the Kia Syros EV have opened at a token amount of ₹25,000 through dealerships and online platforms. The company has yet to announce pricing details but has revealed key specifications and features ahead of its market launch later this month.
Market impact
The SUV offers an impressive range of up to 526km
The Kia Syros EV has been designed to tackle major concerns of EV buyers, such as range anxiety, charging infrastructure, battery life, and resale value.
The standard 42kWh battery variant offers a claimed range of 443km while the extended-range version with 51.4kWh pack boasts an impressive certified range of up to 526km.
This makes it the first car in its segment to offer over 500km on a single charge.
The SUV is powered by a front-mounted electric motor producing 171hp.
Charging features
It supports 100kW DC fast charging
The Kia Syros EV supports 100kW DC fast charging, allowing the battery to be charged from 10% to 80% in just 39 minutes.
It also comes with a 10.8kW onboard AC charger and battery conditioning technology that optimizes battery temperature before DC fast charging.
Kia has also introduced an extensive ownership package with the Syros EV, including a lifetime high-voltage battery warranty and an assured buyback program.
Tech specs
The SUV features a massive Trinity display
The Kia Syros EV boasts a Trinity panoramic display, with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, and a 5-inch climate control display.
It also offers wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, over-the-air software updates, Kia Connect 2.0 with over 95 connected car functions, and an 8-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.
The SUV comes equipped with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) as well.