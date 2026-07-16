Kia unveils Syros EV with segment-leading 526km range

The Kia Syros EV has been designed to tackle major concerns of EV buyers, such as range anxiety, charging infrastructure, battery life, and resale value.

The standard 42kWh battery variant offers a claimed range of 443km while the extended-range version with 51.4kWh pack boasts an impressive certified range of up to 526km.

This makes it the first car in its segment to offer over 500km on a single charge.

The SUV is powered by a front-mounted electric motor producing 171hp.