Kia will deploy Atlas humanoid robots at Georgia plant 2029

Kia invests over $500 million in AI

Kia is investing more than $500 million in AI tech, teaming up with heavyweights like Google DeepMind and NVIDIA.

With the software-defined vehicle market projected to exceed $1 trillion over the next decade, Kia wants in, offering more features via subscriptions and cutting repair costs.

The company has also tweaked its 2030 goals: fewer EVs than planned but a big push for hybrids, aiming for 1.1 million hybrid sales across 13 models by 2030.