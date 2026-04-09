Kia will deploy Atlas humanoid robots at Georgia plant 2029
Kia just announced plans to roll out humanoid Atlas robots (from Hyundai's Boston Dynamics) at its Georgia plant in 2029.
These bots will handle basic tasks, aiming to boost safety and efficiency on the factory floor.
Kia is also looking ahead with its first software-defined vehicle, planned for development completion by the end of 2027.
Kia invests over $500 million in AI
Kia is investing more than $500 million in AI tech, teaming up with heavyweights like Google DeepMind and NVIDIA.
With the software-defined vehicle market projected to exceed $1 trillion over the next decade, Kia wants in, offering more features via subscriptions and cutting repair costs.
The company has also tweaked its 2030 goals: fewer EVs than planned but a big push for hybrids, aiming for 1.1 million hybrid sales across 13 models by 2030.