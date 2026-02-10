Kid-sized Ferrari just sold for over $240,000
A mini Ferrari Testa Rossa J—yep, a kid-sized electric car—just sold at auction for an eye-popping $243,864.
That's way above its expected price and easily beats the old record set by another Ferrari kids' car in 2021.
A look at the price jump over the years
Children's collectible cars have been breaking records for years.
What started as a $110k sale back in 2008 has now jumped to over $240k, with other high-profile sales in recent years.
That's a massive 68% jump in just five years.
What do you get for that price?
Only 299 of these hand-built, 75% scale Ferraris exist.
The Testa Rossa J isn't just for show—it runs on batteries, hits up to 80km/h, and comes with real-deal parts like Pirelli tires and Bilstein shocks.
You even get different driving modes: Novice to Race.
The rise of kids' cars as collectibles
This huge sale shows how much demand there is for high-end kids' cars right now.
Since new concours classes popped up in 2020, collectors are treating these tiny rides like serious investments—and the prices prove it.