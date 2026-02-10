Kid-sized Ferrari just sold for over $240,000

A mini Ferrari Testa Rossa J—yep, a kid-sized electric car—just sold at auction for an eye-popping $243,864. That's way above its expected price and easily beats the old record set by another Ferrari kids' car in 2021.

A look at the price jump over the years Children's collectible cars have been breaking records for years.

What started as a $110k sale back in 2008 has now jumped to over $240k, with other high-profile sales in recent years.

That's a massive 68% jump in just five years.

What do you get for that price? Only 299 of these hand-built, 75% scale Ferraris exist.

The Testa Rossa J isn't just for show—it runs on batteries, hits up to 80km/h, and comes with real-deal parts like Pirelli tires and Bilstein shocks.

You even get different driving modes: Novice to Race.