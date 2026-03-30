Kindred Motorworks gives classic Porsche 911 an all-electric makeover

Kindred Motorworks 12 911s from $299,000

Only 12 of these electrified Porsche 911s will be made, with a starting price of $299,000. Production kicks off in 2027, and every car gets fully restored before delivery.

You'll get perks like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats, Nappa leather interiors, and MagSafe wireless charging.

Custom paint options are coming soon: details drop in August 2026.