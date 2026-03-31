This Porsche 911 electric restomod is limited to 12 units
What's the story
Kindred Motorworks is giving the iconic Porsche 911 a modern twist with an all-electric version. The new model packs a rear-mounted motor with an impressive 375hp and torque of up to 380Nm. This is way more powerful than the original combustion engine vehicle. The car also comes with a 400V battery and offers a range of up to 362km on a single charge.
Production
Production will begin in 2027
The electrified Porsche 911 will be a limited-edition model, with only 12 units to be produced. Each car will be fully restored before delivery, ensuring top-notch quality and performance. The production of this unique vehicle is set to begin in 2027. It will come with modern features like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated front seats, Nappa leather interiors, and MagSafe wireless charging.
Personalization
Custom paint options to be revealed soon
Kindred Motorworks has promised that details about custom paint options for the electrified Porsche 911 will be revealed in August 2026. Price starts at $299,000 (around ₹2.8 crore). The company is known for its innovative approach to classic cars, and this new model is no exception. It marries the timeless appeal of the Porsche 911 with cutting-edge electric vehicle technology, creating a unique driving experience.