It offers a range of up to 362km on a single charge

This Porsche 911 electric restomod is limited to 12 units

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:20 pm Mar 31, 202601:20 pm

What's the story

Kindred Motorworks is giving the iconic Porsche 911 a modern twist with an all-electric version. The new model packs a rear-mounted motor with an impressive 375hp and torque of up to 380Nm. This is way more powerful than the original combustion engine vehicle. The car also comes with a 400V battery and offers a range of up to 362km on a single charge.