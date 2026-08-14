Koenigsegg turns failed race project into a 1,600hp hypercar
What's the story
Swedish hypercar manufacturer Koenigsegg has unveiled its latest model, the CCGT1. The car is a tribute to the original CCGT, which was built in 2007 but never got to compete due to FIA rule changes. The new model borrows heavily from its predecessor's design and is based on the CC850 platform. It features a 5.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that produces up to 1,578hp on E85 biofuel.
Tech specs
The car gets a Koenigsegg sequential shift
The CCGT1 comes with a new "shifting interface" called the "Koenigsegg Sequential Shift" (KSS). It features a clutch pedal for take-off and ignition cuts for clutchless shifts, "just like the original CCGT."
The body of the car is entirely made from carbon fiber, with a huge rear wing that can be adjusted by 30 degrees. Together with an active front splitter and underbody aero, it generates 800kg of downforce at 250km/h.
Interior features
Its interior is spartan yet fighter-jet-esque
The interior of the CCGT1 is spartan yet fighter-jet-esque, with a toggle to prime the fuel pumps, a covered ignition switch, and a red starter button.
It also has Koenigsegg's third-gen 'Chronocluster' dash, ultra-light carbon fiber seats with six-point harnesses, and even a fire extinguisher.
For the first time ever on a Koenigsegg model, buyers can opt for an official track pack that adds several racing features like an air jack system for easier pit stops.
Production details
Only 70 units of the CCGT1 will be produced
Koenigsegg has announced that only 70 units of the CCGT1 will be produced, all of which are already sold out.
The car also features a unique white fiber finish called 'Ghost Fibre,' first seen on the 2009 Trevita. This material is said to provide ballistic protection, sound deadening, and lightness.
"This is something truly special - our first creation that's designed deliberately as a track-optimised circuit scalpel as well as an extraordinary daily driver," said Christian von Koenigsegg.