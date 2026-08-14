Koenigsegg turns failed race project into a 1,600hp hypercar

The CCGT1 comes with a new "shifting interface" called the "Koenigsegg Sequential Shift" (KSS). It features a clutch pedal for take-off and ignition cuts for clutchless shifts, "just like the original CCGT."

The body of the car is entirely made from carbon fiber, with a huge rear wing that can be adjusted by 30 degrees. Together with an active front splitter and underbody aero, it generates 800kg of downforce at 250km/h.