KTM motorcycles likely to get costlier from June 1

The price revision is also expected to include KTM's newly launched 350cc models. However, larger capacity motorcycles that are brought into India as Completely Built Units (CBUs) are likely to remain unaffected by this price hike. The exact reason for the expected revision isn't clear, but it could be due to rising input and production costs.

Pricing details

How much will the new KTM motorcycles cost?

Currently, the KTM 160 Duke starts at ₹1.74 lakh while the 390 Adventure S is priced at ₹3.97 lakh (both ex-showroom, Delhi). The expected price hike will be applicable from June 1 and will cover a wide range of models in the company's portfolio. However, there has been no official word from KTM or Bajaj on this matter yet.