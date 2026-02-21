KTM ditches KISKA after 30 years, sets up in-house design center
KTM has sold its remaining stake in KISKA, KTM's long-time design partner since the early 1990s, to Loxone GmbH.
After three decades together, KTM is moving on and setting up its own design center in Salzburg to take more control over its look and feel.
With Bajaj Auto now owning Pierer Mobility (KTM's parent company), KTM is shifting to in-house design but will still work with KISKA on some projects.
The iconic "Ready to Race" vibe and that bold orange style are likely to remain for the time being—just expect more of it done by KTM's own team.
Loxone now owns most of KISKA, while management holds the rest, and Loxone provided a €5 million capital injection.
CEO Julian Herget admitted losing KTM as a main client led to layoffs, but he's aiming for a fresh start and hopes to grow the company by up to 20% over the next few years.