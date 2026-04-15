KTM's 1390 Super Duke RR is its craziest street-legal bike
What's the story
KTM has officially unveiled the the 1390 Super Duke RR high-performance naked motorcycle for 2026. The new bike is a more aggressive version of the existing Super Duke R and comes with a host of performance-focused upgrades. However, it's worth noting that this is a limited-edition release with only 350 units available globally.
Design evolution
The bike weighs 11kg less than Super Duke R
The 1390 Super Duke RR is a refined vehicle, with an emphasis on weight reduction, chassis setup, and component quality. The changes are aimed at making the bike more responsive in fast riding conditions without altering its basic character. The new model weighs 11kg less than the standard Super Duke R, thanks to carbon-fiber components and lighter hardware.
Performance
It is backed by a 1,350cc LC8 V-twin engine
The chassis of the 1390 Super Duke RR has been stiffened for improved stability, especially at high speeds or during hard braking and acceleration. The bike is powered by a 1,350cc LC8 V-twin engine that delivers an impressive 193hp and 145Nm of torque. It also features CAMSHIFT technology for optimized performance across the rev range. A titanium Akrapovic slip-on exhaust system comes standard with this model.
Tech specs
It features fully adjustable WP PRO suspension
The KTM 1390 Super Duke RR comes with high-end components like fully adjustable WP PRO suspension, forged wheels with Michelin Power GP tires, and Brembo HyPure Sport calipers for braking. It also sports an 8.8-inch TFT display with a lap timer and telemetry in Track Mode. A new "Beast Mode" has been introduced along with KTM's usual rider aids and electronic systems for enhanced performance.
Cost
Pricing and availability
The 1390 Super Duke RR features winglets near the fuel tank for improved front-end stability under acceleration. It also comes with a redesigned headlight and a new color scheme to set it apart from the standard model. The bike is expected to hit international markets by May 2026, making it a niche offering in KTM's lineup due to its limited production run. It costs £24,999 (around ₹32 lakh).