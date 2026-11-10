These 2 Lamborghini supercars are a tribute to Saudi Arabia
What's the story
Lamborghini has unveiled two unique Revuelto supercars, specifically designed for Saudi clients. The vehicles were delivered at the company's Sant'Agata Bolognese headquarters during La Prima, a special ceremony for customers picking up their cars in person. Each car comes with an "Ad Personam KSA Edition" badge and is numbered "1 of 2," indicating they are a matched pair rather than part of a limited series available to other buyers.
Customization details
'Ad Personam' program gives regional identity to the cars
The "Ad Personam" program is Lamborghini's in-house customization division.
The two cars are a testament to how this division employs bespoke builds to establish regional identity.
Both vehicles were inspired by the shapes and colors of Arabian desert dunes, with their livery designed as a graphic representation of airflow across the car's surfaces while mimicking the shape of desert dunes.
Cabin aesthetics
Interiors are stitched with the Arabic word for 'Legacy'
The interior of both cars features Nero Ade leather with carbon fiber trim, embroidery tracing the movement of dunes, and a dedicated panel on the rear wall stitched with the Arabic word for "Legacy."
A carbon-fiber plaque on both sides repeats the KSA Edition signature.
This commission follows a pattern Lamborghini has used elsewhere but gives Saudi clients a version rooted in local identity.
Design variations
Cars based on standard Revuelto platform
The first car features a matte Bianco Phanes paint with a dune graphic in Nero Nemesis and pinstriping in Verde Speranza.
The second car has glossy Bianco Monocerus paint, a Nero Noctis dune graphic, and matte Verde Rodope accents.
Both cars are based on the standard Revuelto platform and retain the plug-in hybrid powertrain with a 6.5-liter, naturally aspirated V12 engine paired with three electric motors.