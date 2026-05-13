Lamborghini's Revuelto NA63 supercar is a tribute to North America

Performance specs

Revuelto NA63 retains same engine as standard model

The first four Revuelto NA63s are finished in a Blu Marinus body with white and blue stripes. The color scheme is a nod to the United States and Canada, with Lamborghini offering three other color options. Underneath its striking exterior, the Revuelto NA63 retains the same powerful engine as its standard model, a 6.5-liter V12 plug-in hybrid that delivers an astonishing 1,001hp. It can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 2.5 seconds.