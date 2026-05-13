Lamborghini's Revuelto NA63 supercar is a tribute to North America
What's the story
Lamborghini has unveiled a special edition of its Revuelto supercar, the Revuelto NA63. The name NA63 stands for North America and the number of units being produced. Only 63 units will be made, each paying homage to Lamborghini's founding year in 1963. This limited-edition model comes with unique livery featuring red, white and blue stripes for the United States and a dual red-and-white stripe pattern for Canada.
Performance specs
Revuelto NA63 retains same engine as standard model
The first four Revuelto NA63s are finished in a Blu Marinus body with white and blue stripes. The color scheme is a nod to the United States and Canada, with Lamborghini offering three other color options. Underneath its striking exterior, the Revuelto NA63 retains the same powerful engine as its standard model, a 6.5-liter V12 plug-in hybrid that delivers an astonishing 1,001hp. It can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 2.5 seconds.
Market significance
Lamborghini sold over 3,300 cars in North America last year
Lamborghini's decision to launch this special edition is a celebration of its huge fanbase in North America, which accounted for 30% of the company's global sales. Last year alone, Lamborghini sold over 3,300 cars in this region. The Revuelto NA63 serves as a reminder of how important North America is to the Italian supercar maker. Pricing is yet to be disclosed.