Revuelto SV is Lamborghini's most powerful production model ever
What's the story
Lamborghini has unveiled the Revuelto SV, a new addition to its Super Veloce supercar family. The Revuelto SV is now the most powerful production Lamborghini ever made, thanks to its V12 hybrid powertrain that produces an astounding 1,050hp and 1,425Nm of torque. The car also features motorsports-inspired changes such as a fixed rear wing for improved aerodynamics and performance.
Performance
It generates an astounding 1,050hp
The Revuelto SV retains the 6.5-liter V12 engine, but now comes with three electric motors and an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.
The hybrid setup now delivers a combined output of 1,050hp and torque of 1,425Nm of torque. This is an increase of 49hp over its predecessor.
The power boost is mainly due to a new battery with a capacity of seven kWh, up from the standard model's 3.8kWh battery.
Acceleration
It can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 2.4 seconds
The Revuelto SV can go from 0-100km/h in just 2.4 seconds, with a top speed of over 344km/h.
The car also comes with a host of customization options, including black accents for a more aggressive look and carbon-fiber door panels.
It also offers new optional carbon-fiber seats with additional bolstering as well as unique graphics and animations on screens featuring the SV logo.
Tech enhancements
It offers more downforce than the regular model
The Revuelto SV offers 80% more downforce than the regular model, thanks to its aerodynamic design.
A fin on the front bumper directs air to the brakes, improving brake cooling by 12%.
The rear wing features a double-plane design for increased downforce while maintaining aerodynamic efficiency.
Lamborghini has also upgraded the suspension with manually adjustable dampers from its GT3 racing program and new CCM-R Plus carbon-ceramic brakes from Brembo.
Driving modes
Pilota is Lamborghini's new drive mode
The Revuelto SV also comes with a new drive mode called Pilota.
This mode offers more configuration options with a special five-stage traction-control system, inspired by the Lamborghini's GT3 expertise.
The car is expected to hit the road sometime next year, with an estimated price tag of at least $750,000.