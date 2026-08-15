Revuelto SV is Lamborghini's most powerful production model ever

The Revuelto SV retains the 6.5-liter V12 engine, but now comes with three electric motors and an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The hybrid setup now delivers a combined output of 1,050hp and torque of 1,425Nm of torque. This is an increase of 49hp over its predecessor.

The power boost is mainly due to a new battery with a capacity of seven kWh, up from the standard model's 3.8kWh battery.