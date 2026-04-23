Lamborghini unveils limited-run Urus SE Tettonero: Check features
What's the story
Lamborghini has unveiled the Urus SE Tettonero Capsule, a limited-edition version of its Super SUV. The model was revealed at the 2026 Milano Design Week and is part of Lamborghini's Ad Personam program. It offers over 70 exterior and interior customization options, making it one of the most exclusive iterations in the Urus lineup. The production is limited to just 630 units globally.
Personalization features
The SUV offers 6 body colors and several livery shades
The Urus SE Tettonero Capsule comes with six main body colors, including new shades like Giallo Tenerife and Verde Mercurius. These can be combined with Nero Shiny accents on the roof, pillars, rear spoiler profile and exhaust tips. An extra set of six livery colors also expands customization options further. Other personalization features include brake caliper colors, wheel sizes from 21-inch to 23-inch, and a "63" logo on the doors as a tribute to Lamborghini's founding year.
Design details
It also gets carbon fiber elements both inside and outside
The Urus SE Tettonero Capsule also features carbon fiber elements on both exterior and interior. The exterior gets carbon fiber detailing on the front splitter, mirror caps and rear diffuser. Inside, there's a carbon fiber trim with printed vehicle logo on the dashboard and a dedicated plate celebrating Ad Personam Studio's 10th anniversary. Additional carbon fiber inserts can be added for center tunnel, instrument cluster and door panels for further customization.
Hybrid specs
The car can go from 0-100km/h in just 3.4 seconds
The Urus SE Tettonero Capsule is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine and a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor. The system is backed by a 25.9kWh lithium-ion battery located under the load floor. The combined output is an impressive 800hp and 950Nm of torque, with Lamborghini claiming it can go from 0-100km/h in just 3.4 seconds and hit a top speed of up to 312km/h.
Advanced technology
It has a range of over 60km in electric mode
The hybrid setup of the Urus SE Tettonero Capsule allows it to run in full electric mode with a range of over 60km. The electric motor can operate independently or assist the combustion engine while enabling all-wheel-drive capability in electric mode. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and a centrally mounted electronic torque splitter that distributes torque between front and rear axles through an electro-hydraulically controlled multi-plate clutch.