Lamborghini unveils limited-run Urus SE Tettonero: Check features

Lamborghini has unveiled the Urus SE Tettonero Capsule, a limited-edition version of its Super SUV. The model was revealed at the 2026 Milano Design Week and is part of Lamborghini's Ad Personam program. It offers over 70 exterior and interior customization options, making it one of the most exclusive iterations in the Urus lineup. The production is limited to just 630 units globally.

Personalization features The SUV offers 6 body colors and several livery shades The Urus SE Tettonero Capsule comes with six main body colors, including new shades like Giallo Tenerife and Verde Mercurius. These can be combined with Nero Shiny accents on the roof, pillars, rear spoiler profile and exhaust tips. An extra set of six livery colors also expands customization options further. Other personalization features include brake caliper colors, wheel sizes from 21-inch to 23-inch, and a "63" logo on the doors as a tribute to Lamborghini's founding year.

Design details It also gets carbon fiber elements both inside and outside The Urus SE Tettonero Capsule also features carbon fiber elements on both exterior and interior. The exterior gets carbon fiber detailing on the front splitter, mirror caps and rear diffuser. Inside, there's a carbon fiber trim with printed vehicle logo on the dashboard and a dedicated plate celebrating Ad Personam Studio's 10th anniversary. Additional carbon fiber inserts can be added for center tunnel, instrument cluster and door panels for further customization.

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Hybrid specs The car can go from 0-100km/h in just 3.4 seconds The Urus SE Tettonero Capsule is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine and a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor. The system is backed by a 25.9kWh lithium-ion battery located under the load floor. The combined output is an impressive 800hp and 950Nm of torque, with Lamborghini claiming it can go from 0-100km/h in just 3.4 seconds and hit a top speed of up to 312km/h.

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