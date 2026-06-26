Lamborghini unveils Urus hybrid merging S Performante SE July 1
Auto
Lamborghini is rolling out a new Urus hybrid SUV on July 1, 2026, combining the S, Performante, and SE into a single model.
This move is part of its push toward electrification: think Revuelto and Temerario but now in SUV form.
Performante rear styling 4.0L V8 retained
Expect sharper rear styling inspired by the Performante, fresh lighting details from the SE variant, bigger air intakes, and some interior upgrades.
Under the hood, it should keep its beastly 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 (789hp/950 Nm), possibly making it the most powerful Urus yet.
For buyers in India: the current SE starts at ₹4.57 crore, but prices could change with this update, so if you're thinking of booking one soon, it might be worth waiting for July's reveal.