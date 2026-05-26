Lancia is back with a futuristic SUV

Lancia has unveiled the first look of its new SUV, the 2026 Gamma. The car will be produced at Stellantis's Melfi plant in Italy , one of its most advanced industrial facilities. The pre-production vehicles are already undergoing on-road testing, indicating that the project is in its final stages ahead of a commercial launch expected after summer.

Design philosophy The SUV flaunts a fastback crossover silhouette The new Gamma is a modern interpretation of Lancia's historic design cues, with an emphasis on elegance, comfort, and technological innovation. It features a fastback crossover silhouette with a tapering roofline toward the rear. The dimensions of the car are 4.67m in length, 1.89m in width, and 1.66m in height which puts it at the higher end of Europe's mid-size SUV segment.

Powertrain options The car will be offered in hybrid and EV configurations The new Gamma will be available with a wide range of powertrains, including hybrid and fully electric variants. The base model will feature a 145hp hybrid system with over 1,000km of range. It will also have several battery-electric configurations to cater to different performance and driving range requirements.

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