Land Rover offers Works V8 conversion for 2012-2016 Defenders

Along with the new engine, Defenders get upgraded suspension (Bilstein dampers, Eibach springs) and stronger Alcon brakes for a smoother, safer drive.

You can pick between steel or alloy wheels, plus there are Works V8 badging and a redesigned gear tunnel inside the cabin.

Components can be ordered for self-fitment or installed by an authorized retailer, but only certain years qualify: a Classic specialist or local retailer assesses each vehicle for final eligibility, specification, pricing, and timing.