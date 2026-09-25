Land Rover offers Works V8 conversion for 2012-2016 Defenders
Land Rover is giving its iconic Defender 90 and 110 models from 2012-2016 a serious power boost.
The new Works V-8 Conversion swaps in a 405-hp, 5.0-liter V-8 engine (done right at Land Rover Classic Works in the UK and Germany), bringing fresh life to these old-school rides.
Defenders get suspension and brake upgrades
Along with the new engine, Defenders get upgraded suspension (Bilstein dampers, Eibach springs) and stronger Alcon brakes for a smoother, safer drive.
You can pick between steel or alloy wheels, plus there are Works V8 badging and a redesigned gear tunnel inside the cabin.
Components can be ordered for self-fitment or installed by an authorized retailer, but only certain years qualify: a Classic specialist or local retailer assesses each vehicle for final eligibility, specification, pricing, and timing.