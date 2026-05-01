This is the most luxurious Range Rover ever made

Land Rover has unveiled the Range Rover SV Ultra, its most premium SUV yet. The new model is an upgraded version of the premium SV trim, but with a greater emphasis on material finishes and in-cabin technologies. The focus is mainly on audio quality and occupant comfort rather than any major design or layout changes to the vehicle.

Interior features Cabin features rattan palm wood veneer The SV Ultra comes with a unique Orchid White and Cinder Grey color scheme. The seats have a mosaic perforation pattern, while the gear lever and buttons on the center console get a gloss white ceramic finish. Instead of conventional trim, rattan palm wood veneer runs across the dashboard and door panels. Other features include illuminated SV Ultra sill plates, configurable ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, cabin air purification system, and electrically operated rear sunblinds for added comfort.

Tech specs 21 thin-film speakers integrated into headrests The SV Ultra packs a 13.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 13.7-inch digital driver display, heads-up display, and 13.1-inch rear seat entertainment screens. It also supports wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity as well as voice control for seamless tech integration. A major highlight of the model is its electrostatic sound system with 21 thin-film speakers integrated into headrests, seatbacks among other parts of the cabin for an immersive audio experience.

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Exterior design The SUV rides on exclusive Range Rover alloy wheels The SV Ultra also gets a unique Titan Silver paint finish, exclusive to this variant. The body is finished in Satin Platinum and Silver Chrome with SV-branded detailing for a premium look. It rides on 23-inch alloy wheels with Satin Platinum inserts and new Range Rover center caps, further enhancing its luxurious appeal.

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