Land Rover unveils most luxurious Range Rover SV Ultra Auto May 01, 2026

Land Rover just dropped its most luxurious SUV yet, the Range Rover SV Ultra.

It keeps the classic Range Rover look but adds serious upgrades, like a plush interior in Orchid White and Cinder Gray, rattan palm wood details, and a huge 13.1-inch touchscreen up front (plus rear screens for passengers).

The sound system? It's got 21 speakers placed all around for that surround-sound vibe.