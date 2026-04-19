Itala was active from 1903 to 1934

This century-old Italian carmaker is making a comeback next month

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:11 pm Apr 19, 202602:11 pm

What's the story

Itala, a legendary name in Italian automotive history, is officially making a comeback. The brand was active from 1903 to 1934 and will now be relaunched via an industrial initiative focused on "Made in Italy." The official unveiling of the revamped project is scheduled for May 18 at the National Automobile Museum in Turin. This event will mark the first public showing of Itala's new model lineup.