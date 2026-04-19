This century-old Italian carmaker is making a comeback next month
What's the story
Itala, a legendary name in Italian automotive history, is officially making a comeback. The brand was active from 1903 to 1934 and will now be relaunched via an industrial initiative focused on "Made in Italy." The official unveiling of the revamped project is scheduled for May 18 at the National Automobile Museum in Turin. This event will mark the first public showing of Itala's new model lineup.
Brand resurrection
The industrial plan behind Itala's revival
The industrial plan behind Itala's revival aims to bring back a brand that symbolizes Italian motoring. It seeks to emphasize the historic identity of the brand while reinterpreting it for today with a new range of Made-in-Italy models. Massimo Di Tore, Itala's Director of Communications and Marketing, announced the comeback during the presentation of Andrea Gentili's book on the 1907 Beijing-to-Paris raid, a significant feat in automotive history.
Strategic alliance
Partnership with National Automobile Museum
On the same day, Itala also announced a partnership with the National Automobile Museum in Turin. The collaboration is tipped to continue through joint initiatives even after the May event. The strategic alliance aims to strengthen the connection between this new industrial project and Italy's automotive heritage preservation efforts.