Lexus's first electric car in India launched at ₹90L

Lexus has launched its new-generation ES 500e in India. The all-electric sedan comes at a price of ₹89.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The eighth generation of this Lexus sedan was first unveiled at the Shanghai Motor Show in April 2025. It is based on the TNGA-K platform, which is also used by the Toyota Camry.

Performance The EV offers a range of around 580km per charge The ES 500e is powered by a dual electric motor setup with a combined output of around 343hp. It packs a 74.69kWh battery that offers an impressive 580km of range on a single charge. The company also provides an 11kWh AC home charger with the new variant for added convenience.

Design The car features 'twin L-signature' lamps on the front fascia The exterior design of the 2026 Lexus ES is based on the 'Provocative Simplicity' philosophy, first seen on the LF-ZC concept. It features a cliff-faced nose, coupe-like roofline and angular creases in the bodywork. The front fascia ditches the brand's Spindle Grille for 'twin L-signature' lamps that double as daytime running lights (DRLs).

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Feature upgrades It gets flush door handles and connected LED light bar The new Lexus ES gets flush door handles, alloy wheels up to 19-inch in size, and a connected LED light bar with 'Lexus' lettering at the rear. The ground clearance has been increased by 20mm specifically for India. The interior features a "Clean Tech x Elegance" design concept that visually enhances cabin space with lower window sills, thinner seats and trims as well as a large panoramic glass roof.

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Tech The EV comes with proximity-sensing buttons/controls on the dashboard The ES comes with proximity-sensing buttons/controls on the dashboard that illuminate when a hand is detected. It also gets music-synced LED illumination for surfaces like speaker grilles in door pads. The car comes in at least two color themes with synthetic leather and suede upholstery. A 12.3-inch digital driver's display is integrated into the carved-out portion behind the leather-wrapped steering wheel, while a larger 14-inch head unit serves as the main infotainment screen.