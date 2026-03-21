Lexus's first electric car in India launched at ₹90L
What's the story
Lexus has launched its new-generation ES 500e in India. The all-electric sedan comes at a price of ₹89.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The eighth generation of this Lexus sedan was first unveiled at the Shanghai Motor Show in April 2025. It is based on the TNGA-K platform, which is also used by the Toyota Camry.
Performance
The EV offers a range of around 580km per charge
The ES 500e is powered by a dual electric motor setup with a combined output of around 343hp. It packs a 74.69kWh battery that offers an impressive 580km of range on a single charge. The company also provides an 11kWh AC home charger with the new variant for added convenience.
Design
The car features 'twin L-signature' lamps on the front fascia
The exterior design of the 2026 Lexus ES is based on the 'Provocative Simplicity' philosophy, first seen on the LF-ZC concept. It features a cliff-faced nose, coupe-like roofline and angular creases in the bodywork. The front fascia ditches the brand's Spindle Grille for 'twin L-signature' lamps that double as daytime running lights (DRLs).
Feature upgrades
It gets flush door handles and connected LED light bar
The new Lexus ES gets flush door handles, alloy wheels up to 19-inch in size, and a connected LED light bar with 'Lexus' lettering at the rear. The ground clearance has been increased by 20mm specifically for India. The interior features a "Clean Tech x Elegance" design concept that visually enhances cabin space with lower window sills, thinner seats and trims as well as a large panoramic glass roof.
Tech
The EV comes with proximity-sensing buttons/controls on the dashboard
The ES comes with proximity-sensing buttons/controls on the dashboard that illuminate when a hand is detected. It also gets music-synced LED illumination for surfaces like speaker grilles in door pads. The car comes in at least two color themes with synthetic leather and suede upholstery. A 12.3-inch digital driver's display is integrated into the carved-out portion behind the leather-wrapped steering wheel, while a larger 14-inch head unit serves as the main infotainment screen.
Safety specs
It is backed by radar-guided cruise control for safety
The 2026 Lexus ES has powered front seats with integrated temperature adjustments and memory functions, massaging rear seats, a head-up display, multi-color ambient lighting, and a power-operated bootlid. For safety, it packs radar-guided cruise control, lane-change assist, collision warning & mitigation systems among other tech. The car also gets 10 airbags as well as surround-view cameras for added protection.