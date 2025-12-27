Lexus India to launch ES sedan, GX SUV next year

Japanese luxury automaker Lexus is gearing up to launch two new models in India in the second half of 2026. The next-generation ES sedan and the GX SUV are both expected to hit Indian roads during this period. The ES will be offered in two hybrid variants, while the GX will come with a powerful twin-turbo V6 engine.

Model details Next-gen Lexus ES sedan The next-generation Lexus ES sedan made its global debut earlier this year. The current model has been on sale in India since 2018, accounting for nearly half of the brand's sales. The new ES will be available with two 2.5-liter hybrid powertrains: a 201hp version in the 300h and a more powerful 247hp tune in the 350h variant. Both versions are mated to an eCVT transmission.

Design overhaul Design and features The new Lexus ES sedan takes design cues from the LF-ZC concept, with a sharper and more aerodynamic look. The interior has also been revamped with a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch driver display. An electric vehicle (EV) variant will be available globally, but its launch in India is still uncertain. The new ES is expected to cost between ₹70 lakh and ₹80 lakh (ex-showroom).

SUV debut Lexus GX SUV: A new addition to the lineup The Lexus GX SUV will be making its Indian debut in 2026, joining the brand's flagship SUV fleet with the LX. It is based on the same TNGA-F ladder-frame architecture as the Land Cruiser Prado and features a boxier, more upright design. The powertrain is a 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 engine that produces 349hp and comes mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission with full-time four-wheel drive as standard.