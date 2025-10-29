Lexus's concept luxury minivan is straight from the future 

Lexus has unveiled a radical new concept vehicle, the LS Concept, at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show. The name may sound familiar as it is associated with Lexus's flagship sedan, but this one is nothing like it. The LS Concept is a six-wheeled minivan designed to offer an unparalleled level of luxury and space.

Design evolution A radical departure from traditional Lexus design The LS Concept is a radical departure from the sleek sedans that have defined Lexus for decades. The boxy design features sharp angles and a spacious interior, topped off with a massive dual panoramic glass roof. Despite its unconventional look, there are hints that this concept could make it into production as Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda has expressed confidence in the development team's ability to bring it to life.

Feature highlights Focus on comfort and quietness The LS Concept is not just about looks; it also promises a high level of comfort and quietness—two things that Lexus is known for. The unique six-wheel configuration is said to "revolutionize packaging," although the company hasn't revealed how. The vehicle also features a split tailgate and plenty of legroom for rear passengers, with bamboo shades providing privacy from outside view.