MV Agusta Brutale 800 debuts with 5-year factory warranty
MV Agusta just dropped the 2026 Brutale 800, bringing fresh upgrades and meeting the latest Euro 5+ emissions rules.
It runs on a punchy three-cylinder engine (113hp, 85Nm torque) and now comes with advanced electronic rider aids plus a five-year factory warranty—pretty reassuring given its extended warranty and entry-level status in the MV Agusta lineup.
The bike offers traction control and cornering ABS
You get a six-speed gearbox with an electronic quickshifter, top-tier Brembo brakes, fully adjustable Marzocchi front forks, and Bridgestone S22 tires for better grip.
The bike also offers traction control, cornering ABS, rear-wheel lift mitigation—all managed by a six-axis IMU.
Riders can pick from four modes (Rain, Sport, Race, Custom) using a slick 5.5-inch TFT display that syncs with the MV Ride App.
It costs €12,600 (around ₹12.93 lakh)
The new Brutale 800 lands in Italy at €12,600 (about ₹12.93 lakh), rocking a fresh Rosso Ago Opaco matte red color.
With its extended five-year warranty and tech-loaded features, it offers both style and performance with added peace of mind.