You can soon ride a robotaxi in London

London is gearing up for a major technological shift with the introduction of robotaxis, or self-driving taxis. The UK government has approved these autonomous vehicles for public trials starting this spring. Wayve Technologies, a British start-up, has already begun testing its Ford Mustang Mach-E on London streets. The car uses an onboard AI system to navigate traffic and avoid pedestrians and cyclists.

International participation Global tech giants join robotaxi trials Along with Wayve, other global tech giants like US-based Waymo and China's Baidu are also joining the robotaxi trials in London. The move makes the British capital a new battleground in the worldwide race for self-driving cars. However, there are concerns about how these autonomous vehicles will fare on London's unique road network, which is known for its complex layout and high traffic congestion.

Concerns London's black cab drivers skeptical about robotaxis The introduction of robotaxis has met with skepticism from London's black cab drivers. These drivers, who have to pass a rigorous training course called "The Knowledge," have previously opposed technology that disrupts their industry. Steven McNamara, General Secretary of the Licensed Taxi Drivers' Association, dismissed self-driving taxis as "a solution looking for a problem." He questioned how these vehicles would navigate London's complicated road network and handle pedestrian traffic.

