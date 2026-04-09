Lynk & Co unveils Energee battery faster than BYD's best
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Geely's Lynk & Co has unveiled its new Energee Golden Brick Battery, which charges from 10% to 70% in just 4 minutes and 22 seconds, faster than BYD's best.
It can hit 80% in a little over 5 minutes and nearly full (97%) in under 9 minutes, setting a new bar for fast charging.
Lynk & Co planning fast chargers
The catch? Geely's charging network is still pretty limited outside China, with most international stations not built for this kind of speed.
To keep up with its tech, Lynk & Co is planning to invest in more high-speed chargers worldwide, hoping to make these lightning-fast pit stops possible wherever you drive.