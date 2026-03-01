Mahindra reports 18% growth in total automobile sales for February
What's the story
Mahindra & Mahindra has reported an impressive 18% year-on-year (YoY) growth in total automobile sales for February 2026. The company sold a total of 97,177 vehicles during the month. This includes domestic sales across various segments and exports. The strong performance was driven by robust customer demand across its portfolio, according to Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of Automotive Division at M&M.
Segment performance
Utility vehicles and commercial vehicles drive growth
Mahindra's utility vehicles (UVs) were the star performers in February 2026, with domestic sales surging by 19% to reach 60,018 units, compared to 50,420 units previously. Commercial vehicle sales saw a 10% increase to 24,585 units despite a slight dip in lighter trucks. Heavier light commercial vehicles witnessed double-digit growth as well.
Tractor sales
Tractors also witness significant surge in sales
Along with automobiles, Mahindra's tractor sales also witnessed a massive 34% jump in February 2026. The company sold a total of 34,133 tractors during the month, up from last year's 25,527 units. Domestic tractor sales alone jumped by an impressive 35% to reach 32,153 units. Exports stood at 1,980 units with a year-on-year growth of about 20%.