Mahindra reports 18% growth in total automobile sales for February

By Akash Pandey 03:29 pm Mar 01, 202603:29 pm

What's the story

Mahindra & Mahindra has reported an impressive 18% year-on-year (YoY) growth in total automobile sales for February 2026. The company sold a total of 97,177 vehicles during the month. This includes domestic sales across various segments and exports. The strong performance was driven by robust customer demand across its portfolio, according to Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of Automotive Division at M&M.