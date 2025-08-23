Maharashtra drops toll charges for electric vehicles on Atal Setu
Starting August 22, 2025, Maharashtra is dropping toll charges for electric cars and busses on the Atal Setu.
Similar exemptions for the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Samruddhi Mahamarg are planned but have not yet taken effect.
It's a fresh push to make EVs more appealing, cut pollution, and keep travel affordable for those choosing cleaner rides.
EVs get 50% discount on tolls
The free toll applies to electric passenger vehicles (categories M1, M3, and M4) on the Atal Setu, whether run by private owners or government transport. Electric goods carriers aren't included.
On other state and national highways within Maharashtra, EVs will get a 50% discount on tolls.
This move is another step in Maharashtra's plan to lead India's green mobility shift.
What's in it for you?
If you're thinking about going electric—or already have—this means lower road trip costs and fewer barriers to making the switch.
Plus, it shows the state is serious about cleaner air and sustainable travel options that actually help everyday people.