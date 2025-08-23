Maharashtra drops toll charges for electric vehicles on Atal Setu Auto Aug 23, 2025

Starting August 22, 2025, Maharashtra is dropping toll charges for electric cars and busses on the Atal Setu.

Similar exemptions for the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Samruddhi Mahamarg are planned but have not yet taken effect.

It's a fresh push to make EVs more appealing, cut pollution, and keep travel affordable for those choosing cleaner rides.