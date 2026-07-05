Maharashtra launches new e-challan portal to fix payment glitches

User guidance

Motorists advised to use new portal

The transport department has advised motorists to use only the new, official Vahan e-challan portal for making payments and verifying the status of e-challans as 'paid' after completing transactions. Even discrepancies that arose on the earlier portal are expected to be resolved in due time as part of the system migration. This should clear up any leftover payment issues from before, making things much easier for everyone across Maharashtra.