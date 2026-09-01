Mahindra August vehicle sales rise 42% to 107,648 units
Auto
Mahindra just had a standout August, with vehicle sales jumping 42% year-over-year to 107,648 units.
The big boost came from domestic SUV sales, which shot up by 50%, thanks to strong demand for the updated Scorpio-N and BE 6 SPORTEQ models.
Mahindra utility sales 61,167 including exports
Utility vehicles were a major win: Mahindra sold 59,257 in India alone, and total utility sales (including exports) reached 61,167.
Commercial vehicles also saw solid growth at 22%, totaling 27,415 units.
With the festive season coming up, Mahindra is feeling optimistic about keeping this momentum going.