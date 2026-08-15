Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Freedom Edition is a stunner

The BE 6 Formula E Freedom Edition ditches the slim front and rear DRLs, circular LED headlamps, and chunkier bumpers of its predecessor.

Instead, it adopts a design similar to the standard BE 6 with C-shaped front and rear DRLs and sleeker bumpers.

However, this edition retains 'Formula E' badging on the front fenders and comes in a new Rosso Impulso color option with tri-color decals across its bodywork.