Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Freedom Edition is a stunner
What's the story
Mahindra has unveiled the BE 6 Formula E Freedom Edition, a new variant of its electric SUV. The new model was introduced less than a year after the launch of the previous BE 6 Formula E edition. It ditches some of the aggressive styling elements for a more standard look, while still keeping some unique touches.
Aesthetic shift
The SUV ditches the slim front and rear DRLs
The BE 6 Formula E Freedom Edition ditches the slim front and rear DRLs, circular LED headlamps, and chunkier bumpers of its predecessor.
Instead, it adopts a design similar to the standard BE 6 with C-shaped front and rear DRLs and sleeker bumpers.
However, this edition retains 'Formula E' badging on the front fenders and comes in a new Rosso Impulso color option with tri-color decals across its bodywork.
Cabin details
Its cabin features a unique Firestorm Orange color scheme
The interior of the BE 6 Formula E Freedom Edition remains largely unchanged from its predecessor.
However, it gets unique touches like a Firestorm Orange color scheme, leatherette and suede upholstery, a 'Formula E Freedom Edition' plaque, and Formula E decals on the panoramic glass roof.
The updated model also retains the halo-like loop on the dashboard that separates driver and co-driver instead of opting for a more conventional layout seen in other models.
Technological enhancements
It gets a unique 540-degree camera
The BE 6 Formula E Freedom Edition comes with dual 12.3-inch screens instead of a triple-screen setup.
It also features a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, wireless charging pad, ambient lighting, and dual-zone climate control for added comfort.
Notably, this model also gets a unique 540-degree camera (360 degrees + underfloor view), which was not offered in the standard BE 6 or its predecessor.