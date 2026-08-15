Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq goes official in India at ₹19L

The BE 6 Sporteq retains the coupe-SUV styling of the standard model, with LED lighting, sharp body creases, flush-fitting door handles and 20-inch alloy wheels.

The primary changes on this launch edition are a 'Sporteq' badge and a new Graphite Storm paint shade.

The standard BE 6 is priced between ₹18.90 lakh and ₹26.90 lakh (ex-showroom).