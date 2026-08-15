Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq goes official in India at ₹19L
What's the story
Mahindra has launched its latest electric vehicle, the BE 6 Sporteq, at a starting price of ₹19.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model serves as the flagship variant in the BE 6 series and comes with a host of upgrades over its standard sibling. These include a revamped dashboard, triple-screen layout, new connected features and fresh interior trim.
Design details
The coupe-SUV looks similar to the standard model
The BE 6 Sporteq retains the coupe-SUV styling of the standard model, with LED lighting, sharp body creases, flush-fitting door handles and 20-inch alloy wheels.
The primary changes on this launch edition are a 'Sporteq' badge and a new Graphite Storm paint shade.
The standard BE 6 is priced between ₹18.90 lakh and ₹26.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
Interior enhancements
It gets a new dashboard with 3 displays
Inside, the BE 6 Sporteq gets three 12.3-inch displays instead of the standard dual-screen setup.
The new dashboard design replaces the halo-like loop around the driver with a cleaner horizontal layout, improving access to wireless charging pad and USB Type-C ports while creating additional storage space.
The cabin theme has also been updated with black-and-tan color scheme, revised upholstery and dashboard trim.
Tech upgrades
New 'TEQ' technology suites for enhanced personalization and connectivity
The BE 6 Sporteq builds on the standard model's equipment list while adding several new connected and software-based features.
These include six new "TEQ" technology suites focused on personalization, connectivity and vehicle functions.
Notable additions are TEQ_Me for automatic driver recognition and loading of a personalized user profile, TEQ_Talk with Google Gemini integration, and TEQ_xting for displaying personalized messages on the rear tailgate display.
Performance
It is offered with 2 battery pack options
The BE 6 Sporteq continues to use Mahindra's existing electric powertrain. It comes with two battery pack options - a 59kWh unit and a bigger 79kWh pack.
The latter is paired with a rear-mounted electric motor that produces up to 286hp and 380Nm of torque, offering an MIDC range of up to 682km.
Charging options and performance figures remain unchanged from the standard model.