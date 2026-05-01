Mahindra & Mahindra posts ₹15,089cr EV revenue, beats Tata Motors
Auto
Mahindra & Mahindra (M and M) just pulled ahead of Tata Motors in electric vehicle (EV) revenue for FY26, thanks to its new electric SUVs.
Even though Tata sold more cars (78,811 units versus M and M's 42,721), M and M's EV revenue jumped 344% year-on-year to ₹15,089 crore.
FY26 India EV registrations hit 200,000
M and M's share of India's EV revenue climbed to 34.8%, just edging out Tata at 34.6%.
The whole market is booming too: Total EV registrations hit 200,000 in FY26, up a massive 84%.
Gaurav Vangaal says new models like Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, Mahindra XEV 9s, and Tata Punch EV are fueling all this excitement.