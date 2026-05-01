Mahindra & Mahindra posts ₹15,089cr EV revenue, beats Tata Motors

FY26 India EV registrations hit 200,000

M and M's share of India's EV revenue climbed to 34.8%, just edging out Tata at 34.6%.

The whole market is booming too: Total EV registrations hit 200,000 in FY26, up a massive 84%.

Gaurav Vangaal says new models like Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, Mahindra XEV 9s, and Tata Punch EV are fueling all this excitement.