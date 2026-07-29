Mahindra to sell truck and bus division for ₹525cr
What's the story
Mahindra & Mahindra has announced the sale of its Truck and Bus Division (MTBD) to SML Mahindra for ₹525 crore. The strategic move is aimed at streamlining the group's commercial vehicle operations into a single entity, enhancing efficiency and growth potential. The deal will be executed on or before August 7, 2026, with completion expected by January 31, 2027. It will include transfer of assets, employees as well as financial liabilities.
Strategic consolidation
Slump sale under business transfer agreement (BTA)
The board of directors at M&M has approved the slump sale of MTBD to SML Mahindra under a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA).
A slump sale refers to transferring an entire business undertaking as a going concern for a lump-sum consideration, instead of selling individual assets and liabilities separately.
The deal will also include transfer of MTBD's employees, assets, intellectual property rights (IPRs), licenses, and permits among other things.
Financial overview
Financial details of the division
In FY26, the MTBD business generated ₹2,989 crore in revenue, accounting for some 2.02% of M&M's total income from operations during that period.
The company said it doesn't maintain or disclose the net worth of the division separately.
Its investment in this business stood at around ₹481 crore as of March 31, 2026, roughly 0.65% of M&M's total net worth at that time.
Unified strategy
Unified platform to enhance operational efficiencies
SML Mahindra will take over the business to establish a unified truck and bus platform within the Mahindra Group.
This will include light, intermediate, and heavy commercial vehicles, as well as busses in the above 3.5-ton segment.
The consolidation is expected to help the combined business benefit from greater scale, wider market coverage, a stronger product portfolio, and improved operational efficiencies.
Leadership perspective
Transaction will create long-term value for stakeholders
Dr. Anish Shah, Group CEO and Managing Director of Mahindra Group, said the transaction simplifies their commercial vehicle business structure by consolidating truck and bus operations under SML Mahindra.
He added that this is an important step toward their aspiration of building a leading position in the Truck & Bus segment and creating long-term value for all stakeholders.