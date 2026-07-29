Mahindra to sell truck and bus division for ₹525cr

The board of directors at M&M has approved the slump sale of MTBD to SML Mahindra under a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA).

A slump sale refers to transferring an entire business undertaking as a going concern for a lump-sum consideration, instead of selling individual assets and liabilities separately.

The deal will also include transfer of MTBD's employees, assets, intellectual property rights (IPRs), licenses, and permits among other things.